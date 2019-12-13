STATESBORO, Ga. -- Charles David Stewart, age 63, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center after a long illness.
The Savannah, Georgia, native had lived most of his life in Statesboro. He worked for over 30 years as an auto mechanic at H & H Service Center in Statesboro.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Mikell Stewart; and a brother, Johnny Stewart.
Surviving are a son, Mark Loban of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Ricky Watkins of Statesboro; two grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Pam Stewart of Statesboro.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, December 13, 2019
