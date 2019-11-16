STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Charles E. Best, age 74, passed into rest Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Charlie and Mae Ethel Polk Best. He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a 1973 graduate of William James High School.
Mr. Best served his country in the United States Army, where he was a master chef. He was a retired employee of Georgia Southern University and a member of the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the board of deacons and the finance committee.
After serving in the army, Charles was a master chef for many holiday events.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Lawrence Winnon Best and Archie Mae Denson.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Lauretha Farr-Best, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Charles E. (Louverta) Best, Hampton, Va.; Aneshia (Winslow) Best-Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; Tangela Best, Atlanta, Ga.; and Jessica Farr, Tifton, Ga.; his sister, Sherbie Adams, Savannah, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three special nephews, Daryl Irvin, Anthony (Angela) Irvin and Paul (Sylvia) Denson; a host of the other relatives and friends.
Viewing hours will be held on Monday from noon until 7 p.m.
Mr. Best will lie in state on the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the service.
The funeral service for Mr. Charles E. Best will be held noon Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Christopher Culbreth, pastor, the Rev. Troy Grubbs, officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2019
