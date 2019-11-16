Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Charles E. Best. View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Viewing 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Original First African Baptist Church 545 Westside Road Statesboro , GA View Map Burial Following Services Bulloch Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Charles E. Best, age 74, passed into rest Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Charlie and Mae Ethel Polk Best. He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a 1973 graduate of William James High School.

Mr. Best served his country in the United States Army, where he was a master chef. He was a retired employee of Georgia Southern University and a member of the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the board of deacons and the finance committee.

After serving in the army, Charles was a master chef for many holiday events.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Lawrence Winnon Best and Archie Mae Denson.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Lauretha Farr-Best, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Charles E. (Louverta) Best, Hampton, Va.; Aneshia (Winslow) Best-Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; Tangela Best, Atlanta, Ga.; and Jessica Farr, Tifton, Ga.; his sister, Sherbie Adams, Savannah, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three special nephews, Daryl Irvin, Anthony (Angela) Irvin and Paul (Sylvia) Denson; a host of the other relatives and friends.

Viewing hours will be held on Monday from noon until 7 p.m.

Mr. Best will lie in state on the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the service.

The funeral service for Mr. Charles E. Best will be held noon Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Christopher Culbreth, pastor, the Rev. Troy Grubbs, officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Charles E. Best, age 74, passed into rest Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Charlie and Mae Ethel Polk Best. He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a 1973 graduate of William James High School.Mr. Best served his country in the United States Army, where he was a master chef. He was a retired employee of Georgia Southern University and a member of the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the board of deacons and the finance committee.After serving in the army, Charles was a master chef for many holiday events.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Lawrence Winnon Best and Archie Mae Denson.He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Lauretha Farr-Best, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Charles E. (Louverta) Best, Hampton, Va.; Aneshia (Winslow) Best-Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; Tangela Best, Atlanta, Ga.; and Jessica Farr, Tifton, Ga.; his sister, Sherbie Adams, Savannah, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three special nephews, Daryl Irvin, Anthony (Angela) Irvin and Paul (Sylvia) Denson; a host of the other relatives and friends.Viewing hours will be held on Monday from noon until 7 p.m.Mr. Best will lie in state on the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the service.The funeral service for Mr. Charles E. Best will be held noon Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Christopher Culbreth, pastor, the Rev. Troy Grubbs, officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close