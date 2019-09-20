STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Charles Eason, age 68, passed away quietly at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center, under the excellent care of Affinis Hospice on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, after a long illness.
He was a native of Bulloch County, attended the public schools of Bulloch County and was last employed by Sheppard Lumber. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his siblings, caregiver and sister, Barbara Cone-Eason (Rufus Cody), Brooklet; Queen Turner, Atlanta; Guin Lundy (William), Jerry Eason, Eddie Eason (Patricia), Roderick Mincey, Chris Thomas and Andre Harrison, all of Statesboro; special friend, Ollie Mae Young, Brooklet; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life with family and friends' visitation will be held on Friday evening from 7-8 p.m. in the chapel of James R. Barnes Mortuary.
Mr. Eason was cremated, as was his wish.
Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2019
