Dr. Charles Edward Deal, age 83, died March 4, 2019, at Northeast Baptist Hospital, San Antonio, Texas.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Bernice (Hodges); sisters, Carene (Troy) Mallard, Betty (Bobby) Stringer and Helen (Carl) Scott of Statesboro, Ga.; and second wife, Karen.
He is survived by his first wife, Velda Deal, San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Linda Gonzales (Robert); and son, Christopher Deal (Stephanie); stepdaughters, Tracy Presslly (Thomas) and Amy Scheiber (Bruce); grandchildren, Hunter, Brayden and Chandler Deal, Jason (Ana) and Kevin Owens (Nora) and R.J. Gonzales and Catherine, Thomas and Katie; great-grandchildren, Mariella, Amy, Lincoln, Michael and Christopher.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Porter Loring North April 1, 2019, at noon and a private service, with military honors, will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
Flowers may be sent to Porter Loring Mortuary North, San Antonio, Texas.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a in honor of Dr. Deal.
Family and friends are invited to send condolences and sign the legacy online guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas 78232; (210) 495-8221.

Statesboro Herald, March 26, 2019
Funeral Home
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Funeral Home Details
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019
bullet Bronze Star
