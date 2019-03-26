Dr. Charles Edward Deal, age 83, died March 4, 2019, at Northeast Baptist Hospital, San Antonio, Texas.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Bernice (Hodges); sisters, Carene (Troy) Mallard, Betty (Bobby) Stringer and Helen (Carl) Scott of Statesboro, Ga.; and second wife, Karen.
He is survived by his first wife, Velda Deal, San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Linda Gonzales (Robert); and son, Christopher Deal (Stephanie); stepdaughters, Tracy Presslly (Thomas) and Amy Scheiber (Bruce); grandchildren, Hunter, Brayden and Chandler Deal, Jason (Ana) and Kevin Owens (Nora) and R.J. Gonzales and Catherine, Thomas and Katie; great-grandchildren, Mariella, Amy, Lincoln, Michael and Christopher.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Porter Loring North April 1, 2019, at noon and a private service, with military honors, will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
Flowers may be sent to Porter Loring Mortuary North, San Antonio, Texas.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a in honor of Dr. Deal.
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas 78232; (210) 495-8221.
Statesboro Herald, March 26, 2019
