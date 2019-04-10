Dr. Charles Edward Deal, age 83, died March 4, 2019, at Northeast Baptist Hospital, San Antonio, Texas.
|
He was also a Vietnam War veteran. Over his military career, he received several medals: Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Vietnamese Armed Forces Honor Medal First Class and the Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Service Star Medal.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Bernice (Hodges); sisters, Carene (Troy) Mallard, Betty (Bobby) Stringer and Helen (Carl) Scott of Statesboro, Ga.; and second wife, Karen.
He is survived by his first wife, Velda Deal, San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Linda Gonzales (Robert); and son, Christopher Deal (Stephanie); stepdaughters, Tracy Presslly (Thomas) and Amy Scheiber (Bruce); grandchildren, Hunter, Brayden and Chandler Deal, Jason (Ana) and Kevin Owens (Nora) and R.J. Gonzales and Catherine, Thomas and Katie; great-grandchildren, Mariella, Amy, Lincoln, Michael and Christopher; and brothers, Hugh (Kay) Deal and Edgar (Diane) Deal, both of Statesboro.
A memorial service was held in the chapel of Porter Loring North April 1, 2019, at noon and a private service, with military honors, was held at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a in honor of Dr. Deal.
Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2019
