Charles G. Edwards (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Glenda i am SO very sorry. Your loss is great. My memories..."
    - Sylvia Reynolds
Service Information
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
513 West Main Street
Claxton, GA
30417
(912)-739-3338
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
513 West Main Street
Claxton, GA 30417
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Bay Branch Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLAXTON -- Charles G. Edwards, 90, passed away July 24, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.
The Evans County native served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of World War II.
He was a member and deacon at Bay Branch Church.
Charles was employed at Georgia Power for 13 years, retired as a self-employed HVAC & electrical contractor, then started working as director of Maintenance at Evans Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents, John Landrum and Ruth Brewton Edwards; his sister, Nina Edwards Waters; and his brother, Jimmie L. Edwards.
Survivors: wife, Glenda D. Edwards of Claxton; children, Kelley and Karen Edwards, and their children, Alex and Madeline Edwards of Richmond, Va.; and Spartanburg, S.C.; and Michael and Amy Edwards, and their children, Evalyn and Isabel of Rome, Ga.; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Phyllis) Durrence of Claxton; nieces and nephews, Kathy (Bob) Hendricks of McRae, Ruthy (Richard) Hargis of Gastonia, N.C.; Carolyn (Eric) Spector of Hilton Head, S.C.; Brenda Edwards of Claxton, Jim Edwards of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; Elaine (Bob) Beckman of Fort Collins, Colo.; Karen (Tim) Bland of Glennville and Ken (Holly) Durrence of Claxton.
Visitation: Saturday, July 27, 6-8 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.
Funeral: Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. at Bay Branch Church. Private burial: Monday, July 29, 10 a.m. in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.
Pallbearers: Randy Riggs, Derrell NeSmith, Benny Gilbreth, Kenny Lewis, Gregg Clark, Charles Moore, Chestley Sutton and Richard DeLoach.
Honanry pallbearers: E.W. Daniel, Carl Lee Collins, Stoy Martin, Eston Price, Steve Boatright and Durell Lynn.
Remembrance: Bay Branch Church, P.O. Box 867, Claxton, GA, 30417.
Acknowledgements: The family expresses appreciation to everyone for their prayers, visits, calls and cards. A special thanks to Dr. Jesse Scott and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their care.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, (912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.

Statesboro Herald, July 30, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.