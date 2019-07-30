|
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
CLAXTON -- Charles G. Edwards, 90, passed away July 24, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.
The Evans County native served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of World War II.
He was a member and deacon at Bay Branch Church.
Charles was employed at Georgia Power for 13 years, retired as a self-employed HVAC & electrical contractor, then started working as director of Maintenance at Evans Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents, John Landrum and Ruth Brewton Edwards; his sister, Nina Edwards Waters; and his brother, Jimmie L. Edwards.
Survivors: wife, Glenda D. Edwards of Claxton; children, Kelley and Karen Edwards, and their children, Alex and Madeline Edwards of Richmond, Va.; and Spartanburg, S.C.; and Michael and Amy Edwards, and their children, Evalyn and Isabel of Rome, Ga.; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Phyllis) Durrence of Claxton; nieces and nephews, Kathy (Bob) Hendricks of McRae, Ruthy (Richard) Hargis of Gastonia, N.C.; Carolyn (Eric) Spector of Hilton Head, S.C.; Brenda Edwards of Claxton, Jim Edwards of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; Elaine (Bob) Beckman of Fort Collins, Colo.; Karen (Tim) Bland of Glennville and Ken (Holly) Durrence of Claxton.
Visitation: Saturday, July 27, 6-8 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.
Funeral: Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. at Bay Branch Church. Private burial: Monday, July 29, 10 a.m. in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.
Pallbearers: Randy Riggs, Derrell NeSmith, Benny Gilbreth, Kenny Lewis, Gregg Clark, Charles Moore, Chestley Sutton and Richard DeLoach.
Honanry pallbearers: E.W. Daniel, Carl Lee Collins, Stoy Martin, Eston Price, Steve Boatright and Durell Lynn.
Remembrance: Bay Branch Church, P.O. Box 867, Claxton, GA, 30417.
Acknowledgements: The family expresses appreciation to everyone for their prayers, visits, calls and cards. A special thanks to Dr. Jesse Scott and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their care.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, (912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.
Statesboro Herald, July 30, 2019
