|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Joiner.
Charles Joiner, age 86, passed away February 29, 2020, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
A resident of Statesboro since 2006, Mr. Joiner was born in Washington County on September 17, 1933. He was the son of Charlie and Clyde Joiner.
Mr. Joiner was a 1951 graduate of Johnson County High. He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. After his service, he was the owner and operator of several businesses, including Joiner Heating & Air and Charles Joiner Trucking.
He was very proud of his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He attended Ephesus Primitive Baptist in Bulloch County.
The family would like to express appreciation to Ogeechee Area Hospice and to caregivers who were so good to Mr. Joiner during his last days.
Mr. Joiner was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Claude Joiner, Grace Garrett, Nell Griffall, Shirley Veal and Lenard Joiner.
Surviving are his wife, Glenda Joiner; daughters, Evelyn Jones (Jimmy), Abbie Smith and Alison Carter, all of Statesboro; two stepsons, Billy Sheffield (Rose) of Ithaca, N.Y.; and Johnny Sheffield (Heidi) of Oswego, N.Y.; one brother, Rufus Joiner of Cumming, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, Jason Jones (Lea), Melissa Barnard (Scott), Caroline Bailey (David), Joshua Walden (Kate), Mara Hendricks (Calvin), Will Smith, Katie Matthews (Joseph), Elizabeth Hagan (Hunter), Macy Frost (Justin), and Meredith Carter; seven great-grandchildren, Cade, Brayden, Emorie, Claire, Madeline, Camryn and Jordyn.
The funeral service was held Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Craig Lanier, Elder Jack Anderson and Elder Ric Stewart officiating.
Visitation was Monday, March 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at 11 a.m.
Burial followed the service in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were his grandsons, Joshua Walden, Will Smith, David Bailey, Joseph Matthews, Hunter Hagan and Justin Frost.
Memorials may be made in the honor of Mr. Charles Joiner to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.
Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|