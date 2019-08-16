Charles Lee Towson, 56, of Statesboro, and husband of Elizabeth Hammons Towson, died early Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.
Born in Savannah, he was a son of James Ira Towson Jr. and Regina Greene Towson.
Mr. Towson was of the Baptist faith and was a business owner.
He moved to Bulloch County in 1998 and owned and operated Better Built Cabinets, a business that he started from the ground up.
He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Hammons Towson of Statesboro; four daughters, Hannah Towson (Chad Barrs) of Statesboro, Amanda Towson (Tim Johnson) of Brooklet, Amy Towson (Willie Holmes) and Miranda Woods of Register; three brothers, Dale Edward Easley of Portal, Dennis Easley of Texas and Wayman Kelly Towson of Portal; sisters-in-law, Lisa Howard (Daniel), April Brown (Michael) and Dorothy Hammons; brothers-in-law, Cecil F. Hammons (Reva) and Michael Hammons (Molly); four grandchildren, Timothy Johnson, Anthony Johnson, Briana Perez and Alyssa Woods; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, beginning at 5 o'clock in the afternoon at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.
The funeral will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will be in Cool Springs Cemetery.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019