Charles Lee Towson, 56, of Statesboro, and husband of Elizabeth Hammons Towson, died early Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.Born in Savannah, he was a son of James Ira Towson Jr. and Regina Greene Towson.Mr. Towson was of the Baptist faith and was a business owner.He moved to Bulloch County in 1998 and owned and operated Better Built Cabinets, a business that he started from the ground up.He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Hammons Towson of Statesboro; four daughters, Hannah Towson (Chad Barrs) of Statesboro, Amanda Towson (Tim Johnson) of Brooklet, Amy Towson (Willie Holmes) and Miranda Woods of Register; three brothers, Dale Edward Easley of Portal, Dennis Easley of Texas and Wayman Kelly Towson of Portal; sisters-in-law, Lisa Howard (Daniel), April Brown (Michael) and Dorothy Hammons; brothers-in-law, Cecil F. Hammons (Reva) and Michael Hammons (Molly); four grandchildren, Timothy Johnson, Anthony Johnson, Briana Perez and Alyssa Woods; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, beginning at 5 o'clock in the afternoon at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.The funeral will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will be in Cool Springs Cemetery.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.