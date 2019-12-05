Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Charlie Owens. View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Charlie Owens, age 88, passed into rest Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Frank and Bessie Adams Owens Sr.

He received his early childhood education in the public schools of Bulloch County, Georgia and at an early age he became a member of the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Mr. Owens resided in Hollywood, Florida, many years before he relocated to Statesboro in 2006. He was retired from the Broward County Schools Transportation South Area Garage.

He was an active member of The Blue Lodge, The Royal Arch, Knight Temple, 32nd Degree Consistory Mason and Kzah #149 Shriners.

After relocating to Statesboro, he attended the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Lela Robbins, Arabell Sheffield, Lizzie Wiggins, Minnie Raymond, Evelyn Hill, Annie Owens and Rosa Lee Davis, Henry Owens, Willie Owens, Bennie Owens, Frank Owens Jr., Joseph Owens and Bobby Owens.

Those left to cherish his memories are: his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Naomi De Voe Owens, Statesboro, Ga.; his children, Lillie Owens and Mamie Owens Tyler, both of Hollywood, Fla.; Sadaria Owens of Statesboro, Ga.; and Charles (Carol) Owens of Hollywood, Fla.; two brothers, Tyree Owens of Hollywood, Fla.; and Harvey (Dollie) Owens of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family visitation will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel.

Mr. Owens will lie in state on the day of the service from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for Mr. Owens will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., 58 Packinghouse Road, Statesboro, GA 30458, with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.



Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Charlie Owens, age 88, passed into rest Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Frank and Bessie Adams Owens Sr.He received his early childhood education in the public schools of Bulloch County, Georgia and at an early age he became a member of the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church.Mr. Owens resided in Hollywood, Florida, many years before he relocated to Statesboro in 2006. He was retired from the Broward County Schools Transportation South Area Garage.He was an active member of The Blue Lodge, The Royal Arch, Knight Temple, 32nd Degree Consistory Mason and Kzah #149 Shriners.After relocating to Statesboro, he attended the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Lela Robbins, Arabell Sheffield, Lizzie Wiggins, Minnie Raymond, Evelyn Hill, Annie Owens and Rosa Lee Davis, Henry Owens, Willie Owens, Bennie Owens, Frank Owens Jr., Joseph Owens and Bobby Owens.Those left to cherish his memories are: his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Naomi De Voe Owens, Statesboro, Ga.; his children, Lillie Owens and Mamie Owens Tyler, both of Hollywood, Fla.; Sadaria Owens of Statesboro, Ga.; and Charles (Carol) Owens of Hollywood, Fla.; two brothers, Tyree Owens of Hollywood, Fla.; and Harvey (Dollie) Owens of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Family visitation will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel.Mr. Owens will lie in state on the day of the service from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.The funeral service for Mr. Owens will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., 58 Packinghouse Road, Statesboro, GA 30458, with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close