STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Charlie Waldon Jr., age 73, passed away peacefully at Twin View Nursing Home, Twin City, Georgia. He was a native of Bulloch County and a lifetime member of Mercer Grove Baptist Church.He is survived by his stepmother, Maggie Mae Waldon, Statesboro; a sister, Vivian Waldon- Corley, Savannah, Georgia; two brothers, James Waldon, Statesboro; and James Smith , Miami, Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Mr. Waldon will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mercer Grove Baptist Church, Metter, Ga., at 1 p.m. with the pastor, the Rev. Charles Weaver, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.Public viewing will begin at noon on Friday until 8 p.m. There will be no formal visitation.James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 29, 2019