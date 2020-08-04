1/
Mr. Cherry Lee Littles
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Cherry Lee Littles, age 60, passed into rest Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. He was a Bulloch County native and the son of the late John and Ida Mae Ellis Littles.
He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia, and was a graduate of Statesboro High School. He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Muslim community.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his sisters, Grace Millen, Ida Pearl Wiggins and Vern Lanier, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his brothers, Johnny Littles and Joseph Littles, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Frank Hayton, Claxton, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.
The burial service for Mr. Cherry Lee Littles will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville, Ga.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, August 4, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
