Chris Mark Goodson, age 60, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Providence Health Care in Thomaston after a long illness. He was born in Savannah on February 11, 1959, and was of the Greek Orthodox faith.
Chris graduated from Statesboro High School in 1977 and went on to earn his undergraduate and graduate degrees while in the service. He served 21 years in the Marine Corps. He spent the majority of his time in the service in Asia, where he met his beloved wife, Amelia Bautista. His dream was to move their home to the Philippines with her when they retired.
After retiring from the Marine Corps, Chris worked as a counselor, most recently at the Smith Transitional Corrections facility in Claxton.
He was an active member of VFW Post 10825 Boswell A. Johnson Post. He also spent countless hours sharing his experiences, strength and hope with young men who were struggling to rebuild their lives.
Chris was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was a brave Marine – Semper Fi.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Barry Goodson.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia "Mhel" B. Goodson of Statesboro; a son, John A. Goodson of Memphis, Tenn.; and a daughter, Eileen I. Goodson. He is also survived by his mother, Fay H. Goodson; and his sister, Anna Maria Goodson, both of Statesboro; his niece, Roz Goodson of Richmond, Va.; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. with Fr. John Wallace and Fr. Vasile Mihai officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be I. Gregory Hodges, Vernon Howard, Phillip Tremble, Joseph Petrota, Paul McCord, Mike Cox and Eugene Smith.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to VFW Post 10825 Boswell A. Johnson Post, P.O. Box 128, Statesboro, GA 30459-0128.
