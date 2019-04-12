Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine (Lanier) Stubbs. View Sign

Christine Lanier Stubbs, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, at her home in Metairie, Louisiana. She was born on December 25, 1923, to Bascom S. and Eudora Ann Bradham Lanier.

The youngest of seven children, she grew up in Jenkins County, attending elementary and high school there.

She was married to Jesse Lehman Stubbs of Statesboro, Georgia, in 1941 and enjoyed 67 happy years with him until his death in 2008.

She was a member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.

They lived in Miami, Florida, for 32 years before moving back to Jenkins County for 15 years. They moved to Birmingham, Alabama, for the next 23 years and in 2017, Christine moved to Metairie, Louisiana.

The family would like to thank Christine's special caregiver, Barbara Carey, and the staff of Guardian Angels Hospice for their wonderful care.

Surviving are three daughters, Patricia Ann Stubbs of Miami Shores, Florida; Pamela Susan Henry of Birmingham, Alabama; and Paula Caye Toups of Metairie, Louisiana; a son-in-law, Thomas Toups of Metairie, Louisiana; one grandson, Bruce Henry, and his fiancee, Jennifer Cooper, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; one sister, Margie Way of Pelham, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro, Georgia, with Elder Bill Durrence officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

Memorials may be made to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Guardian Angel Hospice, 825 North Little Farms Avenue Suite D, Metairie, LA 70003.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 12, 2019

