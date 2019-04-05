Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Christopher J. "Bethow" Scott. View Sign

Mr. Christopher J. "Bethow" Scott, age 34, passed on Saturday, March 30th, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was a Bulloch County native and a member of the Historical First African Baptist Church. He was a machine operator and a student at Ogeechee Technical College.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Angela Williams Scott of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving children, Ashton Christopher Scott and Krissy Scott, both of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving stepdaughters, Shoniqwua Howard, Angel Williams and Sameriya Johnson, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving mother, Ms. Patricia Scott of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving father, Ricky Brinson of Atlanta, Ga.; his loving maternal grandmother, Mrs. Mazola Scott of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving grandfather, Mr. Richard (Sharon) Scott of Millen, Ga.; his loving sisters, Missy Davis of Atlanta, Ga.; and Darshana Scott of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving brothers, Brice Williams and Carl Von Newton, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Jerry Roberts of Arlington, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. at the Historical First African Baptist Church, Donaldson Avenue, Statesboro, Ga.

The homegoing celebration for Mr. Christopher Scott will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Raphele

Mr. Christopher Scott will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 5, 2019

with the Rev. Raphele Smith presiding, the Rev. Timotheus Mincey as eulogist and Rev. Bennie Brinson, pastor. Interment will be held in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA.

