STATESBORO, Ga. - Mrs. Claire Jones NeSmith, 68, of Portal, Ga., passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her father, Doy Inman Jones; and brother, Charles Jones.
Surviving are three daughters, Kristi Brown (Steven) of Sylvania, Alison Casilli of Statesboro, and Lori NeSmith of Hayesville, N.C.; her mother, Melrose Jones of Portal; a sister, Lynn Bland (Guy) of Jacksonville, Ga.; brother, Jack Jones (Gayla) of LaGrange, Ga.; grandchildren, Codi Johnson, Carlie Young (Kevin), Kimball Shaw, Maggie NeSmith, Gail Casilli, Megan Casilli, Cole Brown and MacKensey Brown; and a great-granddaughter, Blakely Johnson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Claire graduated Portal High School Class of 1969. Afterwards she attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Ga. For many years, she successfully co-owned and operated NeSmith Heating and Air with former spouse, Ronnie NeSmith.
She always had a zest for life that impacted everyone she met. She wrote beautiful poetry, appreciated good music, loved the beach, and traveled when she could. She was quick to share a joke, and the only thing she loved more than a cold Pepsi was her family and friends. Her spirit lives on in her daughters, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. She will always be carried in their hearts and felt in each ocean breeze, taken along on each road trip, and to help remind them all to enjoy every second.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
She was preceded in death by her father, Doy Inman Jones; and brother, Charles Jones.
Surviving are three daughters, Kristi Brown (Steven) of Sylvania, Alison Casilli of Statesboro, and Lori NeSmith of Hayesville, N.C.; her mother, Melrose Jones of Portal; a sister, Lynn Bland (Guy) of Jacksonville, Ga.; brother, Jack Jones (Gayla) of LaGrange, Ga.; grandchildren, Codi Johnson, Carlie Young (Kevin), Kimball Shaw, Maggie NeSmith, Gail Casilli, Megan Casilli, Cole Brown and MacKensey Brown; and a great-granddaughter, Blakely Johnson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Claire graduated Portal High School Class of 1969. Afterwards she attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Ga. For many years, she successfully co-owned and operated NeSmith Heating and Air with former spouse, Ronnie NeSmith.
She always had a zest for life that impacted everyone she met. She wrote beautiful poetry, appreciated good music, loved the beach, and traveled when she could. She was quick to share a joke, and the only thing she loved more than a cold Pepsi was her family and friends. Her spirit lives on in her daughters, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. She will always be carried in their hearts and felt in each ocean breeze, taken along on each road trip, and to help remind them all to enjoy every second.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 11 to May 19, 2020.