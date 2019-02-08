Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Clara Wiggins Greene, age 85, passed away on Friday afternoon at Pruitt Health Bethany, Millen, Georgia, under the loving care of Pruitt Health Hospice.

She was a native of Bulloch County, a faithful member of Scarboro Grove Baptist Church and a retired employee of Georgia Southern College (University).

She is survived by three sons, James (Bridget) Greene Sr., Statesboro; Jerry (Gloria) Greene Sr., Hampton, Ga.; and Richie Greene, Marietta, Ga.; one daughter, Ramona Mikel, Portal; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Burks, Detroit, Mich.; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a special cousin like a brother, Braziel Mosley, Portal; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life for Mrs. Greene will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Scarboro Grove Baptist Church with the Reverend Larry Cone, eulogist, and the Rev. Ervin Tinch, presiding. The Rev. Grant Turner is the pastor. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Greene may be viewed Friday from noon until and the family will receive friends and family from 6-7 p.m., all at the funeral home.

James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2019

