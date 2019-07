PEMBROKE -- Mrs. Clara Ruth Cribbs Morrison, 81, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, July 11, 2019.Mrs. Morrison was born in Stilson on March 13, 1938, to the late Thomas Ivey and Laura Ruth Cribbs. She was a graduate of Bryan County High School.Mrs. Morrison and her husband, Caldwell, were owners of Morrison Funeral Home in Pembroke for decades.She was a certified EMT and helped operate the ambulance service in North Bryan County for many years. Mrs. Morrison was also a licensed insurance agent for United Family Life and was a life-long member of Pembroke Christian Church, where she served as treasurer of the Christian Women's Fellowship. She was a member of the North Bryan Breast Cancer Survivors and has a special love for her community and her dogs.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morrison was preceded in death by her husband of over 37 years, J. Caldwell Morrison; sister, Rita Cribbs Page; and brother, Thomas Cribbs.Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Kelly and Christine Morrison of Marietta and Gary and Stephanie Morrison of Pembroke; grandchildren, Hunter Morrison, Cole Morrison and Presleigh Morrison; and her French bulldog, Daisy.Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m.Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Northside Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Clara Ruth Cribbs Morrison.Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.