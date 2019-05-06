Mr. Clarence L. Daughtry

MILLEN, Ga. - Mr. Clarence L. Daughtry, age 75, died Saturday, May 04, 2019 at Pruitt Bethany.
He was born in Bulloch County, a U. S. Army veteran, a retired teacher for The Jenkins County School System, had worked as a Computer Technician for Georgia Southern University, and was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mickey Daughtry.
Visitation will start at 3 p.m. one hour before the funeral with funeral services at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Rosemary Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Cravey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Daughtry; two sons, Brian Daughtry (Melanie) of Claxton and David Daughtry (Angela) of Dublin; grandchildren, Ethan, Will, Lanie, Daisy, and Michael; a brother, Freddy Daughtry (Janeth) and a sister, Carolyn Jenkins both of Statesboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Active pallbearers will be nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be his student teachers.
Memorials may be made to Rosemary Baptist Church.
Crowe-Fields Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 6 to May 14, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
