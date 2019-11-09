STATESBORO, Ga. -- Sgt. 1st Class Eric Randall Fields, age 53, passed away Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, in Charleston, South Carolina. Eric was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 19th, 1966.
Eric received his associate's degree in social science at Columbia College, located in Hinesville, Georgia, in 2016.
He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and served in the United States Armed Forces from 1989 until 2013. Sgt. 1st Class Fields served seven tours: Kuwait, Desert Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt and Somalia. He was stationed in Germany, Hawaii and Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia.
Eric was a die-hard Pittsburg Steelers fan and collected numerous memorabilia of his beloved Steelers.
Eric leaves behind his loving and adoring wife, April Marie Fields; and his only child, Yayo Winston Fields; his mother, Edna Fields; and father, Joel Halloway; siblings, Eddie Fields, Aaron Saddlewhite, Elliot Halloway, Jason Halloway and Kim Byrd Brooks; stepchildren, Keyona Elam, Alicia Sydnor, Jaden Culpepper, Jasmine Culpepper, Amanda Dixon and Archie Dixon; grandchildren, King Williams, Aniyah Johnson, Jaylen Sydnor, Alana Dixon and Aaron Dixon.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
A service will follow at 11 a.m. with Elder Steve Taylor officiating. Interment, with full military honors, will be at 1 p.m. in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.
