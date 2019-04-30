Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Claude Arthur Howard Jr., son of Claude Arthur Howard and Cecile Brannen Howard, was born on August 18, 1941, in Statesboro, Ga. He departed this life on Monday, April 29, 2019, at home while battling cancer.

A 1959 graduate of Statesboro High School, Arthur attended the

Arthur was a charter member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church and a faithful member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class.

In 1962, Arthur joined his father's business, Claude Howard Lumber, and continued a family tradition dating back to 1898, when his grandfather, Arthur Howard, along with his seven brothers, began producing lumber in Bulloch County with a portable sawmill. Arthur's grandfather started a permanent sawmill in 1920 on Mulberry Street in Statesboro and was at one time known as Howard Lumber Company. Arthur's father, Claude Howard, founded Claude Howard Lumber Company in 1946 at its present location.

Arthur became president of Claude Howard Lumber in 1975 and served as such until his retirement in 1998. In addition to operating a sawmill, Arthur and his brother, Cecil, founded Howard Lumber and Hardware in 1988 in order to serve the needs of building contractors in this area.

Arthur served on the board of directors of the following organizations: Southeastern Lumber Manufacturing Association, First Bulloch Bank and Trust Company, the Georgia Southern Foundation, Joseph's Home for Boys, the Hospital Authority of Bulloch County (completed a 13-year term with seven years as chairman), the Savannah Sales Company, Bulloch Academy, the Statesboro-Bulloch County Development Authority, Ogeechee Area Hospice and Forest Heights Country Club. He was also a past member of the Statesboro Jaycees, the

In addition to receiving three Deen Day

Always concerned about others, he was instrumental in establishing the Georgia Southern golf practice facility, which included the construction of the Howard House to be used by the team, and created the Claude A. Howard Scholarship for Building and Construction at GSU.

Being a sawmill man was truly a vocation for Arthur. He found great pleasure in being outdoors, managing timber and watching newly-planted pine and pecan trees grow.

However, he had many other interests, too. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, fishing for redbreast in the Ogeechee River and being at the island hunting club with others. Most of all, though, he loved his family and the time spent with all of them, being with Carol and the rest of the family at the farm, seeing the children kill their first deer, going on yearly vacations and spending 4th of July holidays at the coast house.

Arthur also liked to reminisce about the 54 years he and Carol lived on Wendwood Drive, a time he thought of as an adventure filled with great memories for all.

Arthur married Carol Huggins Howard, the love of his life, and they shared 56 wonderful years together. The couple had two sons, Claude Arthur Howard III and William Cecil "Bill" Howard. Claude is married to Kathryn "Kathy" Jones Howard and Bill is married to Andrea Lewis Howard.

In addition to being devoted parents to their sons, Carol and Arthur found another "calling" as grandparents. Claude and Kathy have two children, Kathryn "Katy" Cecile Howard, who is married to William Glenn "Will" Davis Jr.; and Claude Arthur "Beau" Howard IV, who is married to Caroline Montgomery Howard. Bill and Andrea have three children, William Cecil Howard Jr., Kendall Brannen Howard and Ashton Bennett Howard. Katy and Will's son, William Glenn "Tripp" Davis III, is Arthur and Carol's first great-grandchild.

In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, Arthur is survived by his brother, Cecil Brannen Howard of Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pittman Park United Methodist Church, officiated by Dr. William Oliver and assisted by the Rev. Bill Bagwell.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Scarborough Bluff Plantation family cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Barry Bloser, Bob Hanberry, Dr. John Whelchel, Tom Martin, John M. Jackson, William Buddy Rabitsch, Gary W. Barnes and Zack Stroup.

Honorary pallbearers will be William P. Deloach, George Wacker Gunn, Ed Ellis, members of the Tuesday Night Supper Club, members of the 7-8 a.m. Breakfast Club and the Thursday golfers at Scarborough Bluff.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2019

