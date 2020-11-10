1/1
Claudia Crumpton
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Claudia Rebecca Pinckney Crumpton, age 74, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
She was born on November 13, 1945, in Parris Island, South Carolina, and was the oldest of three siblings born to the late Robert Claude and Grace Martin Pinckney.
Claudia graduated from Screven County High School and in 1986 moved to Statesboro. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cruising and spending time at the beach.
Her best time spent was with her grandchildren that she very much loved.
Claudia was a member of NASDAR Brier Creek Chapter in Sylvania, Georgia.
She retired from sales at the BASF in Sylvania, then worked in sales for Bulloch Janitorial.
Surviving are her husband of 34 years, Robert Crumpton; children, Cathy (Joe) Garger, Rebecca (Mitchell) Johnson, Ted (Katrina) Weaver and Alex (Ashley) Crumpton; her grandchildren, Tyler Futch, Jordon (Whitney) Johnson, Quiton (Cassidy) Cooper, Jeffery (Chelsea) Weaver, Chris (Hang) Marquez, Tiffany (Michael) Church, Hannah (Jarred) Hendrix and Noah Hill; brother, Robert (Pat) Pinckney; sister, Starr (Bill) Pinckney Mill; and aunt, Martha (Jerry) Pinckney Tullis; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Bill Bagwell officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Brier Creek Chapter, National Society Daughters of American Revolution, c/o Cathy Black, 5640 Statesboro Highway, Sylvania, Georgia 30467.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 10, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
