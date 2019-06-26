Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleo (Jones) Waters. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Cleo Jones Waters, age 99, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Brown's Health & Rehabilitation Center.

The Bulloch County native was a salesperson and buyer for Woolworth, Mikovitz and Belk's department stores.

She was a member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and the Mina Franklin Circle. Cleo was an active member of the American Legion Post 90 Auxillary.

Cleo Waters was preceded in death by her husband, Eudie Waters; and her parents, Clarence and Mae Bell Jones.

Surviving are her daughter, Gerry Hotchkiss (Foy) of Statesboro; two brothers, Frank Jones (Joan) of Statesboro and Robert Jones (Rita) of Greenville, S.C.; two grandchildren, Latrelle Carter (Kim) and Latrese Attaway of Statesboro; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Attaway, Owen Attaway and Keri Carter; four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Cleo is also survived by her longtime friend, Lillian Vaupel.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Randy Waters officiating. Burial will follow the service in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at Deal Funeral Directors.

Pallbearers will be Austin Brack, Steve Hotchkiss, Jamie Hotchkiss, B.J. Durden, Evan Hotchkiss and Kim Carter.

Memorial contributions may be made in the honor of Cleo Waters to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, June 26, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Cleo Jones Waters, age 99, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Brown's Health & Rehabilitation Center.The Bulloch County native was a salesperson and buyer for Woolworth, Mikovitz and Belk's department stores.She was a member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and the Mina Franklin Circle. Cleo was an active member of the American Legion Post 90 Auxillary.Cleo Waters was preceded in death by her husband, Eudie Waters; and her parents, Clarence and Mae Bell Jones.Surviving are her daughter, Gerry Hotchkiss (Foy) of Statesboro; two brothers, Frank Jones (Joan) of Statesboro and Robert Jones (Rita) of Greenville, S.C.; two grandchildren, Latrelle Carter (Kim) and Latrese Attaway of Statesboro; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Attaway, Owen Attaway and Keri Carter; four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Cleo is also survived by her longtime friend, Lillian Vaupel.The funeral service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Randy Waters officiating. Burial will follow the service in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at Deal Funeral Directors.Pallbearers will be Austin Brack, Steve Hotchkiss, Jamie Hotchkiss, B.J. Durden, Evan Hotchkiss and Kim Carter.Memorial contributions may be made in the honor of Cleo Waters to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 26, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from June 26 to July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close