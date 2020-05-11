NEWARK, N.J. - Mr. Clifford Miller Williams passed into rest Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence in Newark, N.J. He was the son of the late Frank and Mattie Pearl Johnson Williams. Mr. Williams lived in New Jersey for many years and was a retired security guard.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Nathaniel Williams, Alice Eason, Mattie Lester and Henry Williams; Horace Williams, Frank Williams, Jimmy Williams, Eddie Williams, Paul Williams, Grady Williams and Patricia Williams.
Survivors are daughters, Tamara Johnson, Columbia, S.C., and Shonda Collier, Florida; sisters, Betty Allen and Prethenia Pryor, both of Statesboro, Ga.; three aunts, Dorthy Williams, Annie Dell Rawls and Gertrude Perkins, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a special niece, Angela Allen, Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A public walk-through visitation will be held Thursday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Be advised that social distancing practices will be enforced.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private graveside service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Eastside Cemetery with Minister Dorothy Humphrey officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2020
Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 11 to May 19, 2020.