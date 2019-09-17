BROOKLET – Clifton Wilbur "Clif" Coto, 77, passed away September 14, 2019, at Memorial Health.
The Massachusetts native served in the U.S. Navy, was a cabinet maker, loved woodworking and his dogs, especially, Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Clifton Coto and Jennie E. Thomas Coto; his wife, Mary Catherine "Cathy" Coto; son, Billy Coto; grandson, Michael Coto; and sister, Candace DeFeo.
Survivors include his sons, Dennis Coto (Natalie) and Mike Coto (Tammy); grandchildren, Nicole McBride (Eric), Ashley Coto, Caleb Coto, James Coto (Ashlyn), Tayler Coto and Kyle Coto; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Hemmerle, Dawson Coto, Aubrey Coto, Scarlett Coto and Rhett Coto; sisters, Constance Belisle, Cynthia Gamache and Cheryl Tetreault; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel; (912) 754-6421.
Statesboro Herald, September 17, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019