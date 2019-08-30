Mr. Clinton Page Sr., age 74, of Brooklet, Ga., passed on Friday morning, August 23rd, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
He was a Clinch County native, but resided in Bulloch County for many years. He worked for the Bulloch County Board of Education for six years and was employed with Knights Farm in Leefield, Ga., for many years. He was a member of the Jerusalem A.M.E. Church of Leefield, Ga.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Dianne Page of Brooklet, Ga.; his loving children, Clinton Page Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.; Kevin Page, Ashley Page and Karah Page, all of Brooklet, Ga.; a loving granddaughter, Tyesa Schul of Brooklet, Ga.; a son he raised as his own, Mr. Kenneth Knight of Leefield, Ga.; his loving brothers, Mr. John (Shirley) Page and Mr. Artis (Gussie) Page, both of Brooklet, Ga.; and Mr. Harry (Shae) Page of Hinesville, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Mr. Clinton Page Sr. will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Highway 24 East, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble officiating and the Rev. Earl Perkins, Pastor. Interment will be held in Jerusalem A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Leefield, Ga.
Mr. Clinton Page Sr. will lie in state from 1 0a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019