Ms. Connie (Davis) Bryant
PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Connie Davis Bryant, age 59, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her daughter's residence under the care of Community Hospice.
The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1983 graduate of Portal High School. Connie was employed for many years with Pride Manufacturing in Portal.
Connie loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sid Davis Jr.
Surviving are a daughter, Courtney Bryant (Allen Durden) of Oak Park; a granddaughter, Kyleigh Bryant of Oak Park; her mother, Louise Davis of Portal; her sisters, Jan (Randy) Rowe of Portal and Linda Davis of Evans; and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Stevie and Lisa Davis of Portal, Carl and Christy Davis of Ellabell and Charles and Wanda Davis of Portal. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Mike Oglesby officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2020.
