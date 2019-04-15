Obituary Guest Book View Sign

STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Craig Timothy Hunter, age 48, died Friday April 12, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro following a brief illness. The Statesboro native was a 1990 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Craig worked in the sound system industry and mobile home industry. In 2004 he obtained his realtor license and began working with the family business, Century 21, now known as Century 21 The Hunter Group. He was a member of the Statesboro Board of Realtors.

Craig was raised in their family church, Friendship Baptist Church, but now is a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church where he was a member of the Stephen Frawley Sunday School Class.

His family was the center of his life and he enjoyed the many vacations they had together. The annual family trip to Sarasota, Florida, being the highlight. Craig loved the outdoors, whether he was grilling, riding his jet ski or especially watching sunsets. He loved working out in the gym and his close friends at 180 Fitness.

Craig was known for his kind-heart and sharing with others. He volunteered with Shop with a Cop and Backpack Buddies, that helped people in need. One of Craig's greatest joys was seeing people that had needs and limited resources receive assistance. Craig will be missed but his memory will live on through his generosity to others.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl T. Hunter.

Surviving are his mother, Faye Kersey Hunter of Statesboro; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Paula and Stacey Freeman of Statesboro and Carla and Michael Downs of Johns Creek; his nephew, Hunter Collins of Pooler; three nieces, Faye Beth Collins Reddick (Dennis) of Statesboro and Abby Downs and Emma Downs both of Atlanta; a great niece, Hollis Kate Reddick of Statesboro and his aunts and uncles, Patricia and Elton Hunter and Hilda and Jim Dutrow all of Statesboro, Robin and Tom Kersey of Brooklet and Winnette Moore of Adrian. Many cousins and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00pm at Eastern Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Nicky McCreary and Rev. Tony Pagliarullo officiating. The body will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service.

A private graveside service and burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Harry Sherrer officiating.

Pallbearers will be Ronald Love, Stephen Rountree, David Smith, Jay Newsome, David Wiggins, Stephen Frawley, Josh Rogers and David Rogers.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his Century 21 The Hunter Group Family and members of the Stephen Frawley Sunday School Class.

The family requests that in Craig's memory that contributions be made to Shop with a Cop, C/O Larry Williams, 114 South Main Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458 or Backpack Buddies , C/O Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 Hwy 80 East, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 14, 2019

502 Miller Street Ext.

Statesboro , GA 30458

