NEW ELLENTON, S.C. – Cuba Kersey Rowland, 86, beloved wife of Henry H. Rowland, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her residence.
A native of Swainsboro, Ga., Cuba was a daughter of the late Minzie and Minnie Tapley Kersey. She lived in New Ellenton since 1955 and was a homemaker. She was a member of Foreman Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, Henry; include her daughter, Alacia Miller (Douglas), Aiken; two grandchildren, Colin Ashe (Megan), Mallory Nichols (Grey); two great-grandchildren, Jenah and Weston Ashe.
The family will receive friends Wednesday morning, May 1st, at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home beginning at 10 o'clock followed by the funeral service at 11 o'clock. Entombment will be in Southlawn Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Foreman Memorial Baptist Church, 207 Smith Avenue, New Ellenton, SC 29809.
Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2019
