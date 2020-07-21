Curtis Lavon Southwell, 89, of Brooklet, and husband of the late Martha Roland Bell Southwell, died early Monday morning, July 20, 2020, under the care of his family and Ogeechee Area Hospice.
Born in Statesboro, he was a son of Curtis "C.W." Southwell and Alice Miller Southwell. He was a loving husband to his wife, Martha, and he was her caregiver for the last eight years of her life.
Mr. Southwell was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Navy.
He was a farmer and farmed the family land all of his life, tending to his crops and cattle.
He was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church, where his faith was very important to him.
Mr. Southwell was a founding member of a Christian men's fellowship breakfast group. He had a heart for helping people and loved good conversation with almost everyone he met.
Mr. Southwell was proud of his family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Kenneth R. Southwell, William and Carol Southwell and Robert and Amy Southwell, all of Brooklet; a daughter, Marsha Hagan of Statesboro; grandchildren, Justin Hagan (Sharon) of Atlanta, Marlee Wright (Joe) of Marietta, Jake Hagan of Atlanta, Curtis Southwell (Riley) of Portal, Spencer Southwell (Shannon) of Brooklet, Ben Carter of Lyons, Aaron Carter (Blake) of Springfield, Kendall Carter (Chance) of Shawnee, Trip Moses (Karen) of Guyton; great-grandchildren, Kyson Southwell of Brooklet, Everly Hagan of Atlanta, Devon Hagan of Atlanta, Aubree Saxon of Shawnee and Everett Moses of Guyton.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 o'clock in the morning in Brooklet City Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Huffingham officiating. All CDC and social distancing requirements will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Alzheimer's Association
, Home Office, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.
Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.