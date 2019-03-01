|
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Curtis Perkins, age 45, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his residence.
|
He was born in Bulloch County and attended the schools of Germany and Statesboro, Georgia. He was employed by Rushing Heating & Air as an air conditioning technician before becoming disabled.
Mr. Perkins is survived by: his devoted fiancee, Kamia Drummer, Statesboro, Ga.; four sons, Marquavius Hunter, Jacorey Perkins, Michael Drummer and Malachi Drummer, all of Statesboro, Ga.; six daughters, Tonjanea Smith, Kurmisha Perkins and Kamayah Kirkland, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Emaje Perkins, Savannah, Ga.; Jakeyah Boulton and Kanyga Drummer, both of Statesboro, Ga.; two grandchildren, Nichole Smith and Taydyn J. Perkins, both of Statesboro, Ga.; his mother, Velma Banner Rich, Statesboro, Ga.; his father, Roy L. Rich (Helen), Evans, Georgia; grandparents, Frank Williams (Mary Ann), Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Letha Mae Rich, Statesboro, Ga.; siblings, Roydreco Rich (Regina), Columbus, Ga.; Kristalyn Perkins (Taurean), Centennial Rich (Zenas), Celentria Rich and Martrella Rich (Barry), all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Shade' Rich, Evans, Ga.; Maurice Rolle, North Augusta, S.C.; and Andre Rolle (Sara), Augsburg, Germany; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mr. Curtis Perkins will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., with Elder Gary Wallace officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
