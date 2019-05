STATESBORO, Ga. -- Cynthia Roberts Besser, age 57, passed away unexpectedly at her home Saturday, May 18, 2019.Cindy was a native of Douglas, Georgia. She moved to Statesboro with her dad as a young child. A graduate of Statesboro High School, she received a degree in special education from Georgia Southern University.She worked as a special education teacher at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School for 22 years. Cindy also worked at Georgia Southern for several years.Surviving are her husband, Earl E. Besser of Statesboro; two daughters, Leanna Besser of Statesboro and Marissa Besser Haug (Ryan) of Seguin, Texas; grandchildren, Gracie Ware, Zachary Ware and Conner Haug of Seguin, Texas; stepmother, Jessie Schrepel Roberts of Statesboro; her uncle, Henry Clay Roberts of Brandon, Miss.; and several cousins.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 21, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.