STATESBORO, Ga. - Cynthia Page, age 74, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. The Jauer, Germany native had lived in Savannah, but made Statesboro her home for over 30 years. She attended Reed College in Portland, Ore. Cynthia had a successful career selling cars for Savannah Toyota and Rozier Ford and O. C. Welch Ford. After retirement she enjoyed working with the staff at First Baptist Church serving meals for Wednesday's family night supper.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, John and Valerie Mendeika and her husband, Gene Page.
Surviving are two sons, Brandon Page of Jacksonville, FL and Tony Otto of Statesboro; one sister, Brigitte Lawson of Mission Viejo, CA; and three grandchildren, Cameron Page, Valerie Otto and Jon Otto.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11 am in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.
The family will receive friends from 10 until the hour of the service at Deal Funeral Directors.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 28, 2019
