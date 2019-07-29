Cynthia Page

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Page.
Service Information
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA
30461
(912)-764-5683
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

STATESBORO, Ga. - Cynthia Page, age 74, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. The Jauer, Germany native had lived in Savannah, but made Statesboro her home for over 30 years. She attended Reed College in Portland, Ore. Cynthia had a successful career selling cars for Savannah Toyota and Rozier Ford and O. C. Welch Ford. After retirement she enjoyed working with the staff at First Baptist Church serving meals for Wednesday's family night supper.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, John and Valerie Mendeika and her husband, Gene Page.
Surviving are two sons, Brandon Page of Jacksonville, FL and Tony Otto of Statesboro; one sister, Brigitte Lawson of Mission Viejo, CA; and three grandchildren, Cameron Page, Valerie Otto and Jon Otto.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11 am in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.
The family will receive friends from 10 until the hour of the service at Deal Funeral Directors.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
www.dealfuneraldirectors.com

Statesboro Herald, July 28, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 29 to Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Statesboro, GA   (912) 764-5683