STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Daisy Pearl Thomas, age 78, passed on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the St. Joseph's Hospital, Savannah, Georgia. The native of Bulloch County, Georgia, resided in Miami, Florida, many years before relocating to Statesboro, Georgia, approximate 10 years ago.
She was retired from Dade County, Florida, and a member of the Gays Hill Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories: siblings, Willie Pearl Thomas and Betty Thomas Frye, both of Miami, Fla.; Gloria Demery, Sylvania, Ga.; Lula Busby and Heyward Thomas, both of Statesboro, Ga.; extended siblings, Virginia Smalls and Siester Thomas and Marie Jackson, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Ms. Thomas will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev. Larry Cone officiating. Entombment will be in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, November 15, 2019
