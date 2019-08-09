REGISTER, Ga. -- Daisy Waltz Tilton, age 77, passed away peacefully at her residence in Register under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
The Bulloch County native was retired from working in the restaurant industry. She enjoyed spending time camping and reading her Bible.
Daisy was of the Pentecostal faith.
She loved her family dearly.
Daisy is preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Waltz; three sons, Ricky Waltz, "Lil" John Waltz and Jerry Waltz.
Surviving are her husband, David Joseph Tilton; three daughters, Brenda Thompson (Alton) of Metter, Penny Thomas (Kenny) of Statesboro and Connie Horseman (Frank) of Clito; two brothers, Ralph Thompson (Jackie) and Sonny Thompson; three sisters, Dot Sussman, Hilda (Levert) Chance and Ruth Carter; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins and her special friends, Barry and Judy Manley.
The funeral service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Bright Light Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
