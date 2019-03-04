STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Dale Lee Phelps, age 59, passed away Friday, March 1st 2019 at his home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was born on February 2nd 1960 in Alma, Michigan and attended Lakewood High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and spending time with his dogs Rusty and Radar. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Ruth Evans.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Phelps of Statesboro, his children Jason Phelps and Wanda Jo Flodin, his father, Don Phelps, his grandchildren, Skylar, Alex, Taylor, and CJ, and his sister, Darlene Foreback.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Michigan.
Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2019
