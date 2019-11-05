BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. -- Dana Lane Brown, age 71, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Memorial Health.
Though a native of Savannah, Dana had lived in Bulloch County for the last 13 years. He was a graduate of Savannah High School class of 1966. He began his formal education at Georgia Southwestern College and was a graduate of Armstrong State College.
Dana proudly served his country during the Vietnam War with the United States Army and retired from the Savannah Police Department after 30 years of service.
He was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather. He was a caring and loyal friend with a legendary sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nell Ellis Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Oliver; son, Dana L. Brown Jr. (Laura); daughter, Erin Wilcoxon (James); five grandchildren, Sterling, Lorelei & Genevieve Brown and James & Ethan Wilcoxon; sister, Sandra Boyd of Ellabell; brother, Richard Brown (Michele) of Townsend; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, with a memorial service immediately following at 2 p.m. with Dr. Charlie Cooper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Statesboro Herald, November 5, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019