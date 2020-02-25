STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Dana Deal Thomas, age 51, passed away on February 21st, 2020, at her home in Bulloch County.
She was born in Ft. Belvior, Va., to the late Capt. Sidney Deal and Imelda Rott Deal.
Dana is a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a master's degree in criminal justice and psychology. She also held a bachelor's degree in early childhood education.
Dana worked as an educator, counselor and later a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, James "Tommy" Thomas of Statesboro; her daughters, Sydney and Cari; her sons, Dylan and Tyler; a grandson, Walker Thomas; and her brother, Dr. Michael Deal.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 27th, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The family will receive visitors following the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County at P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459; or by visiting www.statesborohumane.org.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2020
