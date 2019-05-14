ROCKY FORD – Daniel Brantley Jenkins, age 79, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Charlie Norwood Veteran Medical Center in Augusta, Ga. He was born in Screven County to the late John James and Alabelle Forehand Jenkins.
He worked as an engineer and structural draftsman at CJM Technical Systems and was a member of Hiltonia Christian Church. He also was a U.S. Marine veteran, having served during the Korean War.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Griffin Jenkins; sister, Margene J. Schenone; brother, J. Douglas Jenkins.
Survivors: daughter and son-in-law, Karen J. and Steve McDowell of Rocky Ford; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel B. Jr. and Anabel Jenkins of Richmond Hill, Ga.; brother, Ted W. Jenkins of Peachtree City, Ga.; grandchildren, Meagan Mallard of Rocky Ford and Ariana Jenkins of Richmond Hill, Ga.; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Thomas Hendrix officiating. Burial will follow in the Rocky Ford Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Michael Mock, Ken Mock, Bryan Bowlsby, Brandon Mock, Clay Durden and Nick Ward. Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Meagan Lavorn and nurses and health technicians of the Charlie Norwood V.A. Medical Center.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
