Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Clifford "Dan" Hollingsworth. View Sign



The Bulloch County native was born to Jasper Lee and Sara Lou Hollingsworth on December 3, 1939.

Dan served his country in the United States Army. He was the owner of H&B Construction Company.

Dan loved going camping and listening to bluegrass music. He loved his family and was loved by so many. Dan loved the Lord and was ready to see his new home.

Dan is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nesmith Hollingsworth; son, Danny Hollingsworth; grandson, Daniel Hollingsworth III; granddaughter, Tori Hollingsworth; and brother, Stothard Hollingsworth.

Surviving are his son, Timothy Hollingsworth; a daughter, Debi Hollingsworth; one brother, George Hollingsworth (Sandra); sisters, Henritta Martin, Chris Bradley (Cecil), Sarah Kitchens, Grace Stallings, Agnes Hendrix (Tony) and Anna Stills; six grandchildren, Mallory Barker Wilcox, Trent Minis, Hali Minis, Amanda Minis, Timothy Hollingsworth and Morgan Miller; a companion of 15 years who he loved dearly, Patty Beacher; her four daughters that he loved like his own, Cheri, Tina, Connie and Vicki. Dan was also loved by many nieces and nephews.

We will celebrate his new life with family and friends Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m at Hodges-Moore Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hodges-Moore Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Howard officiating. Burial will be in the Brannen Family Cemetery.

Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.hodgesmoore.com.



Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Daniel Clifford "Dan" Hollingsworth, age 79, got his new life celebrating in heaven February 23, 2019.The Bulloch County native was born to Jasper Lee and Sara Lou Hollingsworth on December 3, 1939.Dan served his country in the United States Army. He was the owner of H&B Construction Company.Dan loved going camping and listening to bluegrass music. He loved his family and was loved by so many. Dan loved the Lord and was ready to see his new home.Dan is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nesmith Hollingsworth; son, Danny Hollingsworth; grandson, Daniel Hollingsworth III; granddaughter, Tori Hollingsworth; and brother, Stothard Hollingsworth.Surviving are his son, Timothy Hollingsworth; a daughter, Debi Hollingsworth; one brother, George Hollingsworth (Sandra); sisters, Henritta Martin, Chris Bradley (Cecil), Sarah Kitchens, Grace Stallings, Agnes Hendrix (Tony) and Anna Stills; six grandchildren, Mallory Barker Wilcox, Trent Minis, Hali Minis, Amanda Minis, Timothy Hollingsworth and Morgan Miller; a companion of 15 years who he loved dearly, Patty Beacher; her four daughters that he loved like his own, Cheri, Tina, Connie and Vicki. Dan was also loved by many nieces and nephews.We will celebrate his new life with family and friends Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m at Hodges-Moore Funeral Home.A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hodges-Moore Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Howard officiating. Burial will be in the Brannen Family Cemetery.Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Hodges Funeral Home

509 Washington St

Metter , GA 30439

(912) 685-2400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close