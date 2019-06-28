The funeral service for Daniel Grant will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Palmer Memorial Chapel, 304 South Main Street, Sumter, S.C. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Sumter.
The public may view at 9 a.m. Saturday until the hour of the service.
Daniel Grant, 64, transitioned on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, South Carolina.
Born in Evans County, Georgia, he was a son of the late Frank Grant and Emma Lee Moody Grant. Daniel was educated in the Bulloch County Public Schools. He was of the Baptist faith and was previously employed by Smith-Healy Farms, Inc.
Survivors include a sister, Sheila (Ernest) Dupree, Sumter, S.C.; a brother, Victor Adams (Jennifer) Grant of Columbia, S.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
