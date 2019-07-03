|
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Danny J. Jordan, age 68, died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his residence.
The Lyons, Ga., native worked in construction for most of his life and worked for several construction companies, including Bob White Construction.
He lived in Rincon and Claxton before moving to Statesboro in 2002.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, his pets and watching the University of Georgia Bulldogs football games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.V. Jordan of Brooklet and Lorene Boyd Deal of Claxton; two sisters, Peggy Jordan Shay of Guyton and Debra Jordan of Claxton.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Jennifer Jordan of Guyton and Chad and Courtney Jordan of Savannah; his lifelong companion, Teresa Cason of Statesboro; his stepchildren, Jamey and Keri Holloway of Statesboro, Keith and Stacey Holloway of Clito, Kim Taylor (Brian Peeples) of Kingsland, Brett Holloway of Statesboro; two brothers, Wayne and Villette Jordan of Claxton and Vernon Jordan of Brooklet; his sisters, Glenda (Judy) Jordan of Claxton, Catherine and Micah Ward of Amelia Island, Fla.; Diane Jordan of Claxton, Elaine Wood of Brooklet, Terry and Marvin Mock of Oliver and Patricia and Robert Woods; his grandchildren, Brody Jordan, Brynley Jordan, Bryce Jordan, Brysen Jordan, Kassidy Jordan; his stepgrandchildren, Brianna Holloway, Ethan Holloway, Madyson Holloway, Paisley Holloway, Nora Holloway, Lakely Taylor, Colby Taylor, Grace Moore, Tyler Moore, Nick Barrs, Lee Peeples and Michael Rodriguez.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the funeral at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Chris Holden officiating. Interment will be in Brewton Cemetery in Claxton, Ga.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Barber, Jerry Jordan, Robert Boyd, Brian Barber, Brett Deal and Jamey Holloway.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 5, 2019
