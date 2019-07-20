Mr. Dantaviyus Johnson, age 33, passed on Sunday, July 14th, at his residence in Stone Mountain, Ga. He was a Bulloch County native, but resided in DeKalb County for over 10 years.
He was a 2005 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, where he was on the high school basketball team, football team and track team. He was a member of the Jerusalem A.M.E. Church of Leefield, Ga.
He is survived by a loving wife, Selena Williams-Johnson of Stone Mountain, Ga.; daughter, Daylee Johnson of Stone Mountain, Ga.; his loving stepsons, Dquan Williams and Rodrick Williams, both of Stone Mountain, Ga.; his loving parents, Mr. Kenneth and Mrs. Diane Johnson of Statesboro, Ga.; a loving sister, Shurica Johnson of Statesboro, Ga.; a loving brother, Keith Ross of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 1-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Highway 24 East, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Theodore Valcourt presiding, the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist, and the Rev. Earl Perkins, pastor. Interment will be held in Jerusalem A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Leefield, Ga.
