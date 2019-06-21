STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Darlene Butler, age 60, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Willie Williams.
She received her public education in the Bulloch County School System and was a private housekeeper and caretaker.
She was a member of Mission for Souls Church.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Larry McMillan.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted husband of 42 years, Dennis L. Butler, Statesboro, Ga.; a son and daughter-in-law, Nakia (Trina) Brinson; two grandchildren, Linda Camille Brinson and Emily Charity Brinson of Augusta, Ga.; her mother, Inez M. Hodges, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Alonzo McMillian of Statesboro, Ga.; and Terry Williams of Miami, Fla.; four sisters, Retha M. Young, Rebecca (Larry) Brown, Detra Ann Hodges, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Sandra Williams of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; two brothers-in-law, Earl Butler and Robert L. Butler, both of Statesboro, Ga.; one sister-in-law, Bettye (Marvin) Mainer of Lauderhill Lakes, Fla.; a special cousin, Bernice Williams of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held on Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mrs. Butler will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Statesboro Mission Outreach Ministries, Inc., with the pastor, Bishop Virgil Badie Sr., officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, June 21, 2019
