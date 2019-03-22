Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Darnita Renee McCall Stewart, age 57, of Sylvania, Ga., passed away Saturday, March 16th, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She is a Screven County native. She is a 1980 graduate of Screven County High School and was a member of the Dixon Branch Missionary Baptist Church of Sylvania, Ga.

She was employed with the Syl-view Health Care Center until her health failed.

She is the daughter of the late MC McCall and Dorothy McCall.

She is survived by her loving son, Javoris (Santrease) McCall of Sylvania, Ga.; her loving grandchildren, Aniya, Dazmen, Cameron, Maleek, NaKeim and Kali, all of Sylvania, Ga.; a loving mother, Mrs. Dorothy McCall of Sylvania, Ga.; her loving sisters, Patricia (Charles) Wilkins, Phyllis Black, Barbara (Gary) Clark, Yolanda Jenkins, all of Sylvania, Ga.; and Yevette (Cliff) Young of Portal, Ga.; her loving brothers, Calvin (Sharone) Butler of Waldorf, Md.; and Curtis (Beatrice) McCall of Savannah, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends' visitations will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Dixon Branch Baptist Church, 4120 Scarboro Highway, Rocky Ford, Ga.

The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Darnita Stewart will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Dixon Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Eric Cooper presiding, the Rev. Terrance Thomas, as eulogist and the Rev. Perry Cooper, pastor. Interment will be held in the Horse Creek Church Cemetery, Woodcliff, Ga.

Mrs. Darnita Stewart will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Express condolences at

Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 22, 2019

