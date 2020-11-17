1/1
Darrell "Pete" Aldrich

Darrell "Pete" Aldrich passed away Monday, November 16, at his home in Brooklet, Georgia.
Pete was born April 23, 1959, in Statesboro, Georgia, to Roy and Eleanor Aldrich and had lived his entire life in Bulloch County.
Pete was not afraid of work and at the age of 17, he began working with Tommy Simmons, performing farm work. Later, he would work with M.E. Ginn and then Smith Steel Structures as a steel erector.
He loved life and enjoyed making people laugh. He also liked to stay busy, so his wood-working hobby became wood-working projects of love for his family and friends.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Eleanor Aldrich; his sisters, Dianne Aldrich and Mary Lee Driggers; his brothers, Bobby Aldrich and Larry Aldrich; his sister-in-law, Virginia Hodges; and his brother-in-law, Daniel Cannady.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Donna Cannady Aldrich; his daughters, Christina Grams (Tim) and Brandy Aldrich; his grandchildren, Madison Grams, Peyton Grams, Kaleb Rowell and Jacob Rowell; his sister-in-law, Sue Aldrich; his brother-in-law, James E. Cannady; a niece, Ann Aldrich; and nephews, Mike Aldrich and Roy Aldrich.
Visitation with the family will be at Deal Funeral Directors Wednesday, November 18, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pete's memory to Ogeechee Area Hospice at 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or online at oahospice.org.

Statesboro Herald, November 17, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
