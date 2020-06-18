Mr. Darrell Lorenzo Scretchen
1964 - 2020
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Darrell Lorenzo Scretchen passed on Thursday evening, June 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 18, 1964, in Waycross, Georgia, to his parents, Lennis Williams and Susie Williams.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Woodson.
He is survived by his mother, Susie Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; his father, Lennis Williams, Waycross, Ga.; five sisters, Miranda Benson, Waycross, Ga.; Danita Cobb, Orlando, Fla.; Kimberly Robinson, Statesboro, Ga.; Lakeisha Williams, Orlando, Fla.; and Tonsheia (William) Grandison, Orlando, Fa.; a brother, Tony Scretchen; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing was held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The graveside and burial services for Mr. Scretchen will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Mission Outreach Ministries, Inc., with the pastor, Bishop Virgil Badie, officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Funeral rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, June 18, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mission Outreach Ministries, Inc.
