Service Information Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes Metter Chapel 411 West Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 (912)-685-9230 Visitation 5:00 PM Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes Metter Chapel 411 West Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 Funeral service 2:00 PM Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes Metter Chapel 411 West Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 Burial Following Services Lake Cemetery

METTER -- Mr. Darryl Fordham, 60, of Metter, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Candler Hospital in Savannah.

He was born on October 10, 1959, to Mr. Cecil and Mrs. Martha Ellen Tyler Fordham in Candler County and lived here all his life.

He graduated from Metter High School in 1978 and attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

He was employed with Pineland Telephone as a cable locator and attended Cedar Street Baptist Church.

He was a Shriner and a Mason and received a 25-year certificate with the Grand Lodge as a Master Mason of Metter Masonic Lodge 435 and was a member since April 4, 1983.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving and caring father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Dena McGowan Fordham.

He is survived by: daughter, Alli Fordham (Michael Chance) of Savannah; brother, David Fordham (Debra) of Metter; sister-in-law, Lennie McGowan Rutz (Dave) of Bulloch County; nephew, Clay Ketterman (Rebekah) of Forsyth; grandchildren, Brayleigh Fordham and Kyleigh Souls. Several other relatives also survive.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Metter Chapel of Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes with the Rev. Michael Willams officiating. Burial will follow in the Lake Cemetery, with Masonic rites.

Remembrances may be made to the Grand Lodge of Georgia, 811 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201; or the Masonic Home of Georgia, P.O Box 4183, Macon, GA 31208.

Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes, Metter Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2020

