Mr. David "Buddy" Allen Sr.
1953 - 2020
Mr. David "Buddy" Allen Sr., was born on April 26, 1953, to the late Ernest Allen and Sallie Allen-Venson (Davis) in Metter, Georgia. He grew up in Statesboro, Georgia, where he attended school.
In 1977, he moved to Springfield, Massachusetts. On May 01, 2020, he passed away peacefully, under the care of Baystate Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was married to Patricia Lanier-Allen and they had four children.
He loved life and always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed traveling back and forth to Georgia and Florida to visit his family.
He loved all sports. His favorite was football (the Miami Dolphins). His favorite hobby was playing golf.
He was a self-employed entrepreneur/construction worker/painter until his retirement.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Matricia (Niecie) Lanier; four brothers, Earl Allen, Ernest Allen Jr., Bennie Venson and Leo Venson; two sisters, Mary Carey and Cheryl Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Patricia Lanier Allen; two sons, David (Linda) Allen Jr. and Ernest (Janet) Allen; and one daughter, Angela (Dedra) Lewis-Allen, all of Springfield, Massachusetts; and 11 brothers and sisters, Lue Ella Taylor, Ernest (Lisa) Allen, Dorothy M. Allen, all of Springfield, Massachusetts; Louis (Mary) Venson, Lois (Lorenzo) Lopez, all of Savannah, Georgia; Julia Mae Allen Williams, Bessie Knight, Connie Moody, Ronnie Venson, Terry Venson and Carolyn (Craig) McCrae, all of Statesboro, Georgia; 13 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The funeral service for David "Buddy" Allen Sr. will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, via live-streaming from 9 a.m. to noon at Puerta Del Cielo® Funeral Home, 730 State Street, Springfield, Massachusetts 01109.

Statesboro Herald, May 15, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from May 15 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Puerta Del Cielo® Funeral Home
