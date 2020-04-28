Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Martin Paige. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary

David Martin Paige, age 68, passed away at home April 22, 2020, in Statesboro, Ga. Born March 13, 1952, in Dallas, Texas, to Forrest Martin and Ruth Loretta Paige, he is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Sosebee; and nephew, Jay English.

David is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Linda Rohrer Paige; his son, Zachary Martin Paige of Savannah; two daughters, Callie (Alex) Graham of Statesboro, Ga.; and Jennifer Moroles of Huntsville Ark.; his brother, Howard (Dolores) Paige of Carrollton, Texas; sister, Janet (John) English of Indianapolis, Ind.; two granddaughters, Blakely and Paige Graham; and many nieces and nephews.

Educated at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, David held a B.S. degree (1994) in sociology and completed all coursework for a master's in social work.

He was a craftsman and artist, enjoying carpentry, drawing, sculpting and cooking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and helping others. He worked as a victim's advocate for the domestic violence shelter, as a CNA at a nursing home, as a trainee caseworker for Rural Home Health Services and as a volunteer for rape crisis advocacy.

He will especially be remembered for his kindness and generosity to those whose lives he touched. People who knew David enjoyed his delightful -- and unexpected -- sense of humor. Being with him often turned out to be just plain fun.

A memorial service will occur at a future date.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Open Hearts Community Mission (Homeless Shelter) on their website at

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 28, 2020

