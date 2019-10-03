Deacon David Washington Jr., age 80, passed away on Sunday evening, September 29th, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
He was a Bulloch County native. He was a graduate of Willow Hill School. He was a dedicated member of the Hodges Grove Baptist Church, where he served on the Deacon Ministry, sung in the Full Gospel Choir and was a member of the Hodges Grove Prayer Band.
He retired from ITT Grinnell Corporation after 21 years of service.
He was a member of the John Wesley Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Leola Washington of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving children, Mr. Christopher Washington of Columbia, S.C.; and Mr. Willie Spells of Statesboro, Ga.; a loving brother, Mr. Clinton (Darlene) Washington of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, from 7-8 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration service for Deacon David Washington Jr. will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Hodges Grove Baptist Church, 841 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr. presiding and the Rev. Dr. John Harmon, eulogist/pastor. Interment will be held in the A.C. Dunlap Cemetery, East Olliff Street, Statesboro, GA.
Deacon David Washington Jr. will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, October 3, 2019
